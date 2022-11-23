Holiday festivities abound in western Cook County

The holiday season will be merry, bright and filled with fun this year. From holiday tree lightings to visits with Santa and plenty of ways to find gifts for everyone on the list, grab the scarf and hat and enjoy time together with friends and neighbors.

Berwyn

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Holiday Pop-Up Market at The Berwyn Shops, 6931 Roosevelt Road. Find the perfect gift, enjoy music and check out the cookie decorating workshops. Save time for a photo with Santa. Info: berwynshops.com.

Brookfield

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Kris Kringle Market at Imperial Oak Brewing, 9526 Ogden Ave., Brookfield. Shop for crafts and handmade items. Info: imperialoakbrewing.com.

2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Annual holiday celebration features trolley rides through town, family activities at Progress Park at Grand Boulevard and Broadway Avenue and in the Eight Corners Business District, art and entertainment, too. Hosted by the village of Brookfield and the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce. Info: enjoybrookfield.com.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo. Select dates through Dec. 31. Event is from 3 to 9 p.m. Marking its 41st year is the return of the holiday lights festival that features caroling to the animals, photo opportunities and millions of lights, as well as holiday displays. There is a skating rink inside the zoo for an additional $7 a skater, plus there is a limited number of skate rentals available. Zoo admission for Holiday Magic is $17.95 to $24.95 and parking is $13.40. Reservations required to park in the North Gate lot. Info: czs.org

La Grange

5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Holiday Walk, downtown La Grange. Enjoy decorations, choir performances, caroling, free trolley rides and events inside local businesses. Be sure to see Santa arrive on a fire truck to help with the tree lighting ceremony. Info: lgba.com.

Saturdays through Dec. 24, carolers in downtown La Grange. Enjoy a festive shopping atmosphere in the business district with local organizations sharing the gift of song each Saturday with caroling. Throughout the season, check out business specials and restaurant offerings that include festive cocktails.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Tree lighting at Waiola Park, 500 S. Waiola Ave. There will be entertainment and a special appearance from Santa Claus. Info: pdlg.org.

La Grange Park

1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas” at Nazareth Academy, 1209 W. Ogden Ave. This student performance is perfect for the entire family to enjoy. Tickets are $5 and available the door. Info: nazarethacademy.com.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Christmas Spectacular Concert, Alexine Chapel at Nazareth Academy, 1209 W. Ogden Ave. Enjoy music of the season featuring the concert choir and progressions, as well as symphonic band, jazz combo, percussion ensemble and beginning band. Admission is free. Info: nazarethacademy.com.

Westchester

6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. Winter Wonderland Walk in Community Center Park at 10201 Bond St. Includes Santa’s arrival and the tree lighting, as well as a chance to visit with Santa, entertainment, treats and much more. Info: wpdparks.org.

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Claus and Paws at Community Center Park, 10201 Bond St. Bring your pets to take a photo with Santa. All pets must be leashed. Info: wpdparks.org.

Willow Springs

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Kris Kringle Market inside Imperial Brewing Company, 510 Willow Blvd., Willow Springs. Find something to fill everyone’s stocking. Info: imperialoakbrewing.com.

Worth a drive

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum, daily through Jan. 7. Walk through tree-lined trails surrounded by lights, colors and sound including new designs to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this festival. See website to reserve tickets. Cost ranges from $11 to $27 a person. Info: Mortonarb.org.