No shortage of Halloween, autumn events in Cook County communities

From painting pumpkins to costume parades, there is plenty of great fun to enjoy this season. There are events for all ages. Be sure to check the details as many events do require registration. And check with local community websites and park districts to find even more great activities to enjoy.
Oct. 1
What: Fall Color 5K Run and Walk
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle
Admission: $50 for race registration; discount for members
About: A fall favorite, the race offers runners a chance to enjoy the beauty of nature and celebrate the race with live music and a party. Registration is required.
Info: mortonarb.org
Oct. 2
Fireworks show
When: 7:15 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove
About: Grab a hoodie and blanket and cuddle under the night sky to catch a fall fireworks show. This is the Fourth of July display that was rescheduled. The show can be enjoyed from many of the parking lots along the business corridor, so whether you tailgate from your vehicle or set up chairs and blankets there are plenty of ways to see the display.
Oct. 8
Berwyn Brew Fest
When: 2 to 6 p.m.
Where: Proska Park, 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn
Admission: $47; advance ticket purchase required. No tickets sold on-site.
About: Raise a stein to the eighth year of this fun event featuring craft beers as well as hard cider, seltzers and gluten-free options.
Info: berwynparks.org
Boo at the Zoo
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield
Admission: $24.95 adult; $17.95 children ages 3-11; Parking is $15 a car.
About: This annual Halloween event features plenty of fun and a chance to visit the animals on Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 8 to 23.
Info: https://www.czs.org/booatthezoo
Oct. 14
What: Zombie Candy Hunt
When: 7:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sedgwick Park, East 48th Street and South 10th Avenue, La Grange
Admission: $7
About: Grab the flashlights and bags for all the candy you can find hidden at the park. Don’t forget to wear your costume. For children ages 6-14. Registration required.
Info: pdlg.org/events/380649-zombie-candy-hunt
Oct. 15
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Sedgwick Park, East 48th Street and South 10th Avenue, La Grange
Admission: Free to collect treats; $30 to register your trunk
About: Have fun visiting trunks for plenty of treats and show off your creative costumes. Enjoy games and prizes, too.
Info: pdlg.org/events/380650-trunk-or-treat
Family Fall Fest
When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Hinsdale Middle School, 100 S. Garfield St., Hinsdale
Admission: Free
About: Dress up in your Halloween costume and enjoy an afternoon of fun. Pumpkins will be available for the first 500 participants.
Info: www.villageofhinsdale.org
Oct. 16
What: Pay It Forward Annual Park Clean Up
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Proska Park, 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn
Admission: Free; Registration is requested.
About: Join neighbors in the annual event to help spruce up the park and enjoy a thank-you lunch for volunteers.
Info: www.berwynparks.org
Oct. 21
Movie in the Park
When: Dusk
Where: Mackin Park, 15th and Maple Avenue, Berwyn
Admission: Free
About: Grab a chair and blankets and settle in to watch “Beetlejuice” under the stars.
Info: nbpd4fun.org
Oct. 22
What: Halloween Party
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Westchester Community Center, 10201 Bond St., Westchester
Admission: Free
About: The outdoor party will feature games and more.
What: Wicked Wine Run
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton
Admission: $60 for 5K race; $60 for 1K wine walk
About: This race has grown in popularity for its fun atmosphere where race times don’t really matter and everyone receives a glass of wine at the finish line. There’s also a post-race wine walk to sample a few more wines. Registration is required.
Info: wickedwinerun.com/locations/illinois-chicago
Oct. 29
What: Halloween Bash & Chili Cook Off
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Spring Rock Park, 4400 Central Ave., Western Springs
Admission: Free
About: Costumes and chili are just part of the fun in this annual outdoor event that includes activities and games.
Info: www.wsparks.org
Trunk or Treat
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: 1529 Harlem Ave., Berwyn
Admission: $5 per activity wristband
About: Join the costume contest and enjoy games and activities. Registration is required.
Info: nbpd4fun.org
Oct. 30
La Grange Business Association Halloween Walk
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Cossitt School, 115 W. Cossitt Ave., La Grange
Admission: Free
About: Dress up and visit the local businesses for treats. Trick-or-treating hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Info: www.villageoflagrange.com
Nov. 11
What: Veteran’s Flag Walk
When: all day
Where: Proska Park, 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn
Admission: Free
About: Visit the park to see a display of flags to honor those who served.
Info: berwynparks.org