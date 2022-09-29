No shortage of Halloween, autumn events in Cook County communities

From painting pumpkins to costume parades, there is plenty of great fun to enjoy this season. There are events for all ages. Be sure to check the details as many events do require registration. And check with local community websites and park districts to find even more great activities to enjoy.

Oct. 1

What: Fall Color 5K Run and Walk

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Admission: $50 for race registration; discount for members

About: A fall favorite, the race offers runners a chance to enjoy the beauty of nature and celebrate the race with live music and a party. Registration is required.

Info: mortonarb.org

Oct. 2

Fireworks show

When: 7:15 p.m.

Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove

About: Grab a hoodie and blanket and cuddle under the night sky to catch a fall fireworks show. This is the Fourth of July display that was rescheduled. The show can be enjoyed from many of the parking lots along the business corridor, so whether you tailgate from your vehicle or set up chairs and blankets there are plenty of ways to see the display.

Oct. 8

Berwyn Brew Fest

When: 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Proska Park, 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn

Admission: $47; advance ticket purchase required. No tickets sold on-site.

About: Raise a stein to the eighth year of this fun event featuring craft beers as well as hard cider, seltzers and gluten-free options.

Info: berwynparks.org

Boo at the Zoo

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield

Admission: $24.95 adult; $17.95 children ages 3-11; Parking is $15 a car.

About: This annual Halloween event features plenty of fun and a chance to visit the animals on Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 8 to 23.

Info: https://www.czs.org/booatthezoo

Oct. 14

What: Zombie Candy Hunt

When: 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sedgwick Park, East 48th Street and South 10th Avenue, La Grange

Admission: $7

About: Grab the flashlights and bags for all the candy you can find hidden at the park. Don’t forget to wear your costume. For children ages 6-14. Registration required.

Info: pdlg.org/events/380649-zombie-candy-hunt

Oct. 15

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Sedgwick Park, East 48th Street and South 10th Avenue, La Grange

Admission: Free to collect treats; $30 to register your trunk

About: Have fun visiting trunks for plenty of treats and show off your creative costumes. Enjoy games and prizes, too.

Info: pdlg.org/events/380650-trunk-or-treat

Family Fall Fest

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Hinsdale Middle School, 100 S. Garfield St., Hinsdale

Admission: Free

About: Dress up in your Halloween costume and enjoy an afternoon of fun. Pumpkins will be available for the first 500 participants.

Info: www.villageofhinsdale.org

Oct. 16

What: Pay It Forward Annual Park Clean Up

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Proska Park, 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn

Admission: Free; Registration is requested.

About: Join neighbors in the annual event to help spruce up the park and enjoy a thank-you lunch for volunteers.

Info: www.berwynparks.org

Oct. 21

Movie in the Park

When: Dusk

Where: Mackin Park, 15th and Maple Avenue, Berwyn

Admission: Free

About: Grab a chair and blankets and settle in to watch “Beetlejuice” under the stars.

Info: nbpd4fun.org

Oct. 22

What: Halloween Party

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Westchester Community Center, 10201 Bond St., Westchester

Admission: Free

About: The outdoor party will feature games and more.

What: Wicked Wine Run

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Admission: $60 for 5K race; $60 for 1K wine walk

About: This race has grown in popularity for its fun atmosphere where race times don’t really matter and everyone receives a glass of wine at the finish line. There’s also a post-race wine walk to sample a few more wines. Registration is required.

Info: wickedwinerun.com/locations/illinois-chicago

Oct. 29

What: Halloween Bash & Chili Cook Off

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Spring Rock Park, 4400 Central Ave., Western Springs

Admission: Free

About: Costumes and chili are just part of the fun in this annual outdoor event that includes activities and games.

Info: www.wsparks.org

Trunk or Treat

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Where: 1529 Harlem Ave., Berwyn

Admission: $5 per activity wristband

About: Join the costume contest and enjoy games and activities. Registration is required.

Info: nbpd4fun.org

Oct. 30

La Grange Business Association Halloween Walk

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cossitt School, 115 W. Cossitt Ave., La Grange

Admission: Free

About: Dress up and visit the local businesses for treats. Trick-or-treating hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Info: www.villageoflagrange.com

Nov. 11

What: Veteran’s Flag Walk

When: all day

Where: Proska Park, 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn

Admission: Free

About: Visit the park to see a display of flags to honor those who served.