June 20, 2022
Shaw Local
Police: Chicago man used gun to rob Hinsdale cell phone store

By Doug T. Graham - Daily Herald Media Group

A 29-year-old Chicago man is being held in jail without the option of making bail after, officials said, he used a handgun to rob a Hinsdale cellphone store.

Stephon Little, whose alias is Isa Al Ahad, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said Little entered the Verizon Wireless store at 34 E. First St. around 7:56 p.m. Thursday just before it closed for the night.

Little, who was wearing a mask, forced an employee at gunpoint to load 60 Apple products, including phones, tablets and smartwatches into a bag, police said.

He then told the employee to wait in the bathroom for five minutes and fled the scene in a car reported stolen in Chicago, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Hinsdale Police Department, with the help of an Illinois State Police airplane, soon tracked Little to a location in Ford Heights and took him into custody without issue, according to the news release.

At a bond hearing Saturday morning, DuPage County Judge Brian Jacobs ordered Little be held without the option of making bail.

Little is next scheduled to appear in court June 23.

