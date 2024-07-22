Convicted felon faces multiple charges after attempting to flee Elmhurst police: prosecutors

A motion was granted Sunday to detain pre-trial an Addison convicted felon accused of possessing a semi-automatic handgun, prosecutors said.

Antwaion Edwards, 27, of the 200 block of Hale Street, appeared in DuPage County First Appearance Court charged with one count each of armed habitual criminal, unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and multiple misdemeanor and petty offenses including resisting a police officer, DUI and transportation of open alcohol by a driver, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Edwards is currently on probation for a 2022 theft in DuPage County, according to the release.

About 5:04 a.m. July 20, Elmhurst police assisted a motorist parked on North Avenue. When police approached the vehicle, a Dodge Ram 1500, they found a man, later identified as Edwards, asleep in the car, authorities said.

When Edwards awoke, he allegedly put the Dodge in drive and crashed into a police car in an attempt to flee but was unable to as he was boxed in by squad cars, according to the release.

Following a brief foot chase through residential backyards on North Avenue, officers caught Edwards and arrested him. When police searched Edwards’ Dodge they found a loaded Glock 26 semi-automatic pistol with 16 rounds and one bullet in the chamber in the center console of the vehicle, according to the release.

“Mr. Edwards’ criminal history and past felony convictions have cost him his right to legally own a gun,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegation that Mr. Edwards, a convicted felon, was illegally in possession of a loaded weapon coupled with the allegations that after he had been drinking, he stopped his car on a busy road causing traffic to drive around him are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“It is alleged Mr. Edwards was an intoxicated felon behind the wheel and possessed a loaded semi-automatic pistol, therefore, representing a dangerous compound threat to the public,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release. “The officers of the Elmhurst Police Department will continue to proactively patrol our community and be relentless in our efforts to hold criminals accountable.”

Edwards’ next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19 for arraignment.