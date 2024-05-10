A 65-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Downers Grove Thursday night on the 600 block of Ogden Avenue.

Police said the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was crossing Ogden Avenue at about 9 p.m. when she was struck by a dark-colored, small to midsize Honda or Acura SUV traveling west.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators located car parts at the scene that were manufactured by Honda, however, these car parts can also be related to an Acura vehicle. Police are looking for a vehicle matching this description with possible front end damage or damage to the wheel well area.

The victim was a resident of the 600 block of Ogden Avenue and is believed to have been returning home at the time of the incident, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by police and the county’s major crash reconstruction team.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact police at 630-434-5600.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240510/crime/woman-killed-by-hit-and-run-driver-in-downers-grove/