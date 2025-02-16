Lombard police chief retiring; deputy being promoted

Lombard Police Chief Tom Wirsing is retiring, and the village has named his replacement.

The village made both announcements on Friday morning.

Deputy Chief Joe Grage will be the next chief, starting March 4.

Wirsing has worked for Lombard for 30 years. He became police chief in 2023.

“Chief Wirsing has been a tireless advocate for public safety and a strong leader for our police department,” Village President Keith Giagnorio said in a press release. “His commitment to protecting our community will be missed, but we are grateful for his many years of service to Lombard and wish him a well-deserved retirement.”

Grage has worked for Lombard for 23 years. He was made deputy chief in 2019.

