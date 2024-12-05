Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Andrew Hill, IC Catholic Prep, basketball, senior

Name: Andrew Hill

School: IC Catholic Prep, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Hill had 26 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Manteno and 16 points in a win over Timothy Christian to lead the Knights to the championship of the Coal City Tournament.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

So how crazy was that finish against Timothy Christian [a 47-46 win on a three-pointer as time expired by Danny Fromelt].

Hill: That ending was crazy. I’ve never experienced a game-winner like that in my life. It was so cool to be a part of. I ended up throwing my face guard up into the air in excitement. Thank you Danny Fromelt. Great shot!

What kind of boost does winning that tournament give the team?

Hill: Starting off the season 4-0 and winning that tournament is huge. We have a ton of momentum, and we are very confident in ourselves. All of my teammates are contributing and making an impact.

You have a bunch of guys back from a 19-win team. What are the expectations?

Hill: The expectations are definitely high. We have eight seniors and a lot of experience. It’s hard to find a team like this. Coach [TJ] Tyrrell does a great job preparing us for the pressure that comes with it too.

How have you tried to improve your game since last season?

Hill: In the offseason I was in the gym every day. I’ve been working out a lot too and have improved my strength and my speed. I enjoy every bit of that process and love getting better.

What are your plans beyond this year both academically and athletically?

Hill: My goal is to play at a high level in college. I want to get a great education while also competing at a high level.

Do you have a favorite team or player you like to watch?

Hill: I am a big Notre Dame fan. My dad went there and I’ve been a fan forever. I love college basketball in general and I also enjoy watching Duke.

What’s your favorite pregame or postgame meal?

Hill: My go-to pregame is fried eggs with fruit. It’s easy to make, and it’s very good.