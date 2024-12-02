Chicago woman denied pretrial release following Oak Brook crash

A Chicago woman remains in the DuPage County jail after authorities say she caused a crash in Oak Brook Wednesday while trying to evade police.

DuPage County Judge Maureen Riordan Thursday denied pretrial release for Kahdijah Terry, 30, of the 2700 block of Congress Parkway. Terry is charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one felony count of criminal damage to property and multiple counts of misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including one count of driving with a suspended license.

Oak Brook police officers were alerted around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday of a Black Audi Q5 that was believed to be involved in a robbery/retail theft in Countryside. Officers found the car near Oak Brook Mall and an unmarked squad began to follow it, authorities said.

As the Audi pulled out of the mall and began to drive westbound on 22nd Street, it rolled backward and tapped the unmarked squad car and officers inside then activated the lights and sirens, according to a press release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

The vehicle, which police say was driven by Terry, ignored the red light and turned onto 22nd Street and began driving 61 mph in a 40 mph zone. Authorities say the Audi then attempted to make a right-hand turn from the leftmost lane to travel northbound on Route 83. As it made the turn, the Audi struck a Lexus SUV, causing significant damage to the car, authorities said.

Officers had to remove Terry from the Audi after she refused to exit. She was transported to a hospital, where she allegedly caused about $7,000 in damage to a hospital bed, authorities said.

The occupant of the Lexus was not seriously injured, according to authorities.

Terry will appear in DuPage County court again on Dec. 23 for arraignment. According to authorities, she also faces fleeing and attempted eluding charges in Cook County.

