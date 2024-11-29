Carol Stream police are investigating a fatal traffic crash on Tuesday involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Gary Avenue and Stark Drive.

About 6:45 p.m., officers arrived at the scene to find a 66-year-old woman who was unresponsive. No details were available Thursday about the vehicle involved.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. No other injuries were reported in connection with the crash, police said.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team’s (MERIT) Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Everyone involved in the crash has been identified. However, the investigation remains active and additional details will be released as they become available, police said.

The woman’s identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the crash should contact traffic Sgt. Greg Walker at (630)-668-2167 or gwalker@carolstream.org.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241128/news/police-investigating-fatal-carol-stream-crash-involving-pedestrian/