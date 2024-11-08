Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Amelie Ojeda, Willowbrook, cross country, senior

Name: Amelie Ojeda

School: Willowbrook, senior

Sport: Cross country

Why she was selected: Ojeda finished the 2.9-mile Legge Memorial Park course in 16:35.58 to win the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, becoming Willowbrook’s first girls cross country sectional champion.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What does it mean to become your school’s first sectional champion?

Ojeda: To me, this is a special moment because all my training is coming full circle. Along with that, I get the special honor to forever be the first one to win sectionals and set the bar a little higher for the future runners of Willowbrook.

You broke 17 minutes for the first time. Break down your race, how did you do it?

Ojeda: To achieve what I did on Saturday, I knew I had to be the first one in front because I was worried I would get boxed in. Being boxed in isn’t ideal because it would cause issues with trying to progress, so to be able to take control of the race, I had to be aggressive, hold it, and create a gap. My last mile is where I tried to pick it up the most because I wanted to end off on a strong note. All this thought process and planning is what led me to break 17 minutes for the first time.

How much does it mean to you to have this achievement after your injury during track?

Ojeda: This was incredibly important to me because I was able to prove to myself that even when I fall and feel at my lowest, I am able to pick myself back up again and exceed.

How difficult was your comeback from injury?

Ojeda: In the beginning it was very hard. Not just physically but also mentally. I had doubts surrounding myself because I didn’t know if I could have gotten back to where I originally was. When I started running again for the first time it was really discouraging because I had stopped before a mile due to exhaustion, so I really had to practice patience throughout the whole process in order to get to where I am now.

What’s your mindset and goals going into state?

Ojeda: My goal walking into state is to be in the top five, but my mindset is really about trusting myself and my training. Because no matter what happens I want to give it my fall, leaving no regrets my senior year.

What are your plans after high school, athletically and academically?

Ojeda: After high school my plans are to run for NIU. I have recently committed to them and will be attending the university in the future. While attending, I will be majoring in biological sciences.