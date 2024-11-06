Most incumbents hang on to seats on DuPage County Board

Most DuPage County Board incumbents had a good night on Tuesday.

In District 5, however, Aurora Democrat Saba Haider appears to have unseated Naperville Republican Patricia “Patty” Gustin. Unofficial vote totals show Haider with 39,260 votes to Gustin’s 30,841 votes, meaning Democrats would pick up an extra seat on the county board.

As a member of the county’s public health board, Haider, 40, said she would continue to champion for mental health and substance use crisis services. She also would support sustainable development, encourage the use of renewable energy sources and encourage plans to help protect the county’s environment.

During her campaign, Gustin, who previously served two terms on the Naperville city council, said the county needs to be careful not to add to “already heavy tax burdens” as homeowners struggle with increasing food costs. Gustin, 64, also said she would continue work to address affordable housing needs in the county if reelected.

In District 1, unofficial vote totals showed incumbent Cindy Cronin Cahill, an Elmhurst Republican, with 35,862 votes while her challenger, Addison Democrat Maria Sinkule had 28,404 votes. As a CPA and auditor, Cahill said she would continue to ensure the county is making the best use of taxpayer dollars.

With incumbent Liz Chaplin seeking the recorder’s office, voters in District 2 had a chance to elect someone new to represent them.

Lombard Democrat Andrew Honig, 26, and Downers Grove Republican Laura Hois, 66, sought to replace Chaplin. Unofficial vote totals showed Honig with 41,865 votes and Hois with 37,579 votes positioning Honig, a Lombard trustee, to be the youngest county board member.

In District 3, unofficial vote totals showed incumbent Lucy Chang Evans, a Naperville Democrat, with 39,531 votes and Hinsdale Republican, Baron Leacock, with 37,054 votes. Chang Evans, 52, said the county’s stormwater management system was among her top priorities.

In District 4, unofficial vote totals showed Glen Ellyn Democrat Lynn LaPlante with 39,260 votes in her bid for a third term. Wheaton Republican and College of DuPage trustee Annette Corrigan with 30,841 votes. LaPlante, a violinist, said she sought another term to bring a feasibility study exploring the possibility of a performing arts center in DuPage County to completion.

In District 6, unofficial vote totals showed incumbent Greg Schwarze, a Carol Stream Democrat, with 35,651 votes and Winfield Republican and Milton Township trustee, Joe Soto, with 33,480 votes. In his bid for reelection, Schwarze, 58, said he would continue to focus on issues such as food insecurity, affordable housing, mental health, public safety and senior citizen concerns.

One-third of the county board seats — or one seat in each of the six districts — was up for election. Each of the county board districts has three representatives.

Mental health services, county spending, affordable housing, assistance for those struggling with food insecurity and the future of the county fairgrounds were among some of the issues candidates identified as top priorities.

