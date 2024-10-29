Wide funding gap between Ramirez, Booras in 3rd District race

Recently submitted financial statements show a steep funding gap between Democratic U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez and her Republican challenger, attorney John Booras.

Ramirez’s campaign had $436,118 cash in hand as of Sept. 30, a Federal Election Commission third-quarter report showed.

In comparison, Booras’ campaign fund had $5,458 in debts, according to an Oct. 24 pre-general election filing.

The two Chicagoans are battling for the 3rd Congressional District in the Nov. 5 election.

Ramirez’ war chest was $391,509 at the start of the third quarter. Her campaign garnered $164,742 including $85,909 from individuals and $43,421 from political action committees.

Total expenses were $120,133 for items such as staffing, consultants, campaign software, accounting, travel, and catering for events and fundraisers, among other expenditures between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Top PAC donations included: $5,000 each from CHC Bold PAC, which supports Latino candidates; the Illinois Muslim Political Action Committee; and Justice Democrats PAC, according to FEC records.

The campaign also received $34,000 from Rooted in Movement, a joint fundraising committee with Ramirez and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a progressive Democrat from Michigan.

Booras said his campaign had filed a report for the third quarter but the FEC required some corrections.

“We should be getting the Q3 report issue fixed this week. We did spend more in the October weeks than we took in, but overall it balances out with what was donated/loaned to the campaign,” Booras said.

Booras’ pre-general election filing is from Oct. 1 to Oct. 16. His campaign had $1,045 at the start of the period and collected $1,840, FEC records indicate.

Spending over the two weeks came to $8,343. Expenses included campaign materials, consulting, and signs.

The 3rd District includes parts of Chicago plus Cook suburbs like Bartlett, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Streamwood, Elgin, Des Plaines and Mount Prospect. It also extends into DuPage communities including Addison, Bensenville, Glendale Heights and Wheaton, among others.

