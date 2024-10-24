October 24, 2024
Wheaton woman dies after Naperville crash

A 35-year-old Wheaton woman has died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Naperville, police said Thursday.

Police and fire department personnel were called to the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Hobson Road at about 8:01 p.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Nissan Kicks driven by Sarah Jelgerhuis, of Wheaton, turned left from south Naper Boulevard toward east Hobson, police said in a press release.

While turning, her vehicle was struck by a 2023 Ford Bronco driven by a 17-year-old from Naperville, who was going north on Naper Boulevard, police said.

