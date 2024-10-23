Here’s where 3rd Congressional District hopefuls stand on abortion

Rivals for the 3rd Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez and Republican John Booras are miles apart on abortion rights but share some daylight on IVF.

Booras, an attorney, called the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, which overthrew Roe v. Wade in 2022, “a good legal decision.”

“For me … I am not personally a fan of abortion,” Booras said during a Daily Herald endorsement interview. “It is oftentimes difficult for me to think about what goes on in those instances, and it is very hard.”

Booras does support exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother.

Ramirez’s stance is “I absolutely support and am fighting every single day to ensure we have reproductive freedom in this country and that we codify Roe v. Wade.

“Abortion care is health care, and the idea (of wanting) government to control our ability to have any autonomy over our bodies is unacceptable,” the former state representative said.

In the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, justices eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, punting it to the states. Abortion is banned in 13 states with some exceptions, and 11 have restrictions from six to 22 weeks of pregnancy, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“When it comes to abortion … the Hobbs’ decision, plain and simple in my opinion — is good law,” Booras said. “Especially as an attorney, we have to respect the Constitution, and whether abortion should or should not be legal does need to be allowed to the states — because it is something that has not been given to the federal government to do.”

He added, “Could the federal government pass a law? Of course, Congress could do it. But it isn’t, at the moment, something that’s been given to the federal government to do.”

Ramirez countered, “You can’t leave it to the states. You and I both know what happens when it’s state by state. You end up preventing abortion care, making it impossible for women to be able to get reproductive health care.”

The two Chicagoans both agree in vitro fertilization should be protected.

“IVF should definitely be legal. I support IVF 100%,” Booras said.

Ramirez said, “I have experienced miscarriages, and this was very personal for me. Ensuring IVF access should be a priority of our country and Congress, and the idea that my colleagues have voted against IVF access … is quite, quite scary. These are the very same people who talk about family and how they want to protect families.”

The 3rd District includes parts of Chicago plus Cook suburbs like Bartlett, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Streamwood, Elgin, Des Plaines and Mount Prospect. It also extends into DuPage communities such as Addison, Bensenville, Glendale Heights, and Wheaton among others.

