Opponents in 45th District state representative race share their differing top priorities

During a recent interview with the Daily Herald on various issues, the two rivals for the 45th District state House seat chose their top priorities as the reasons voters should send them to Springfield.

Democrat and Elmhurst Ward 1 Alderman Martha “Marti” Deuter is running against Republican and Addison Township Supervisor Dennis M. Reboletti, also of Elmhurst, to succeed Democratic incumbent Jenn Ladisch Douglass, who chose not to seek a second term.

Reboletti is a former Will County assistant state’s attorney and served as a state representative from 2007 to 2015. He said he considers himself the more effective choice for the seat because of his previous experience and ability to provide a fresh perspective to a Democratic-dominated legislature.

“I’m somebody who has an expertise in the law and in public safety,” he said.

He added that he understands issues like the closing of Stateville Correctional Center and “how to deal with the SAFE-T Act and what a failure it has been to our communities.”

Reboletti also said he has “seen firsthand the different issues like the RTA funding and understands what we did back then to solve the crisis and what we can do again.”

Finally, he cited his having witnessed the development and growth of the eastern part of DuPage County since the late 1960s as a part of the personal experience he believes makes him an ideal representative of its residents.

“And with that experience, I bring someone who can hit the ground running, that knows his way around Springfield, and that will be able to contribute immediately and give the people of this district an independent voice that will work for them, that will tirelessly advocate for them,” Reboletti said.

Deuter said her 11 years on the Elmhurst City Council make her an experienced policymaker with a track record of working on issues her constituents care about.

The three issues she said she’s hearing most about and would prioritize in Springfield are the high cost of living, access to reproductive health care in the state, and gun violence prevention.

“I am the candidate in this race that has the Planned Parenthood Illinois and Personal PAC endorsements,” Deuter said. “And I think it’s worth pointing out that my opponent — when he was in Springfield — opposed every reproductive health protection that came up.”

She described her commitment to upholding Illinois’ current ban on assault weapons as another point of contrast between herself and Reboletti.

“My opponent has a record of voting against an assault weapon ban,” Deuter said. “This is a key issue for voters in our district, and I have the Everytown for Gun Safety endorsement in this race. And that’s the largest gun violence protection organization in the country.”

Finances, the pension funding crisis, the accommodation of migrants in Illinois, unfunded mandates, and the reduction of municipalities’ share of state income tax revenue were among the other issues discussed during the interview.

The 45th Illinois House District includes at least parts of Elmhurst, Westmont, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, Addison, Oakbrook Terrace, Willowbrook and Villa Park.

