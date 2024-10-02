DuPage, 3rd Congressional candidates to face off in Wheaton forum

Candidates running for DuPage countywide offices will participate in a League of Women Voters forum on Thursday night at Wheaton City Hall.

The moderated forum is set to feature the candidates in the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat — Democratic incumbent Delia Ramirez and Republican opponent John Booras — starting at 5:30 p.m.

DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Judith Lukas are scheduled to participate in the forum from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

From 7:25 p.m. to 8 p.m., the forum is slated to focus on the contest between DuPage Auditor William “Bill” White, a Democrat, and Bob Grogan, a Republican who previously held the office.

The forum is also expected to feature the DuPage recorder candidates — Democrat Liz Chaplin and Republican Nicole Prater — from 8:05 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Wheaton City Hall is located at 303 W. Wesley St.