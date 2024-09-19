September 19, 2024
Shaw Local
Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Kyla Babb, Westmont, cross country, junior

By Joshua Welge
Westmont junior Kyla Babb

Name: Kyla Babb

School: Westmont, junior

Sport: Cross country

Why she was selected: Babb took third place in the Class 1A race at the First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria in a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 29.3 seconds over 3 miles.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about your race in Peoria?

Babb: I felt really good about it. I have been training to get around the time that I did, which was 17:29. I was honestly surprised that I got third. I kind of stuck around fifth or sixth place the majority of the race. I didn’t think I would be able to stay consistent with how fast that I went out but I managed to stay with it.

How has the season gone so far otherwise?

Babb: Pretty good. I got off to a rough start because I was dealing with some hip and knee injuries, but I’ve been able to overcome that and been able to work as hard as I would like to. I have good coaches and I like my teammates. Everything is going well.

What are your goals for the season?

Babb: I’m hoping that I can get top 10 at state. Last year I got 12th. I’m not going to be disappointed if I don’t make that goal but I do think that I have a chance at it.

What other meets are you looking forward to?

Babb: I have a meet this Saturday that will have a lot of good competition, the Dale Donner Invitational at Bureau Valley. I heard there’s some good competition, a lot of fast runners. I have not personally raced there. I had some pretty severe tendinitis in my ankles last year. I constantly have injuries. I have a history of pushing myself too much and not resting, but I’m learning and able to get under control more.

How did you get started running?

Babb: I actually didn’t realize that I wanted to be a runner until last year, my sophomore year. I randomly applied for cross country when I was in seventh grade, but in middle school I didn’t really dedicate myself, I wasn’t really locked into it. My freshman year I didn’t care either but I started to really enjoy it my sophomore year and I started working hard and started to think about it all the time. It’s something I want to continue to do for a while.

What’s a routine you have for race day?

Babb: To prepare for a competition, I usually just eat my normal comfort food, like potatoes and pasta. It’s good for running and I’m happy eating that food. I listen to musci on the bus rides to competition. I’m a pretty chatty person but leading up to competition I’m pretty much in my own world thinking about nothing else.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Babb: I’m really into the Godzilla series.

What’s a place in the country or world you’d like to visit?

Babb: Hawaii.

What’s your favorite food or meal?

Babb: I love steak. It’s the best thing ever.

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.