Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Kyla Babb, Westmont, cross country, junior

Name: Kyla Babb

School: Westmont, junior

Sport: Cross country

Why she was selected: Babb took third place in the Class 1A race at the First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria in a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 29.3 seconds over 3 miles.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about your race in Peoria?

Babb: I felt really good about it. I have been training to get around the time that I did, which was 17:29. I was honestly surprised that I got third. I kind of stuck around fifth or sixth place the majority of the race. I didn’t think I would be able to stay consistent with how fast that I went out but I managed to stay with it.

How has the season gone so far otherwise?

Babb: Pretty good. I got off to a rough start because I was dealing with some hip and knee injuries, but I’ve been able to overcome that and been able to work as hard as I would like to. I have good coaches and I like my teammates. Everything is going well.

What are your goals for the season?

Babb: I’m hoping that I can get top 10 at state. Last year I got 12th. I’m not going to be disappointed if I don’t make that goal but I do think that I have a chance at it.

What other meets are you looking forward to?

Babb: I have a meet this Saturday that will have a lot of good competition, the Dale Donner Invitational at Bureau Valley. I heard there’s some good competition, a lot of fast runners. I have not personally raced there. I had some pretty severe tendinitis in my ankles last year. I constantly have injuries. I have a history of pushing myself too much and not resting, but I’m learning and able to get under control more.

How did you get started running?

Babb: I actually didn’t realize that I wanted to be a runner until last year, my sophomore year. I randomly applied for cross country when I was in seventh grade, but in middle school I didn’t really dedicate myself, I wasn’t really locked into it. My freshman year I didn’t care either but I started to really enjoy it my sophomore year and I started working hard and started to think about it all the time. It’s something I want to continue to do for a while.

What’s a routine you have for race day?

Babb: To prepare for a competition, I usually just eat my normal comfort food, like potatoes and pasta. It’s good for running and I’m happy eating that food. I listen to musci on the bus rides to competition. I’m a pretty chatty person but leading up to competition I’m pretty much in my own world thinking about nothing else.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Babb: I’m really into the Godzilla series.

What’s a place in the country or world you’d like to visit?

Babb: Hawaii.

What’s your favorite food or meal?

Babb: I love steak. It’s the best thing ever.