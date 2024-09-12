Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Addy Horner, St. Francis, volleyball, senior

Name: Addy Horner

School: St. Francis, senior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Horner had 68 kills, 55 assists, 32 digs and eight aces over six matches to lead St. Francis to second place at the Peggy Scholten Tourney.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you feel about the start to the season?

Horner: I’m super excited for the start of this season. We have a ton of new players to the team so it’s been fun trying new things.

It’s a new team. How can you get back to where you’ve been the last two years?

Horner: We have been focusing on figuring out what works for us specifically rather than comparing us to previous years. We are a new group of girls with different strengths and weaknesses that we are working through. I think us all having the common goal of making it to state will help us continue to work hard in practice and games.

What has it meant to add to the St. Francis volleyball tradition with two state titles?

Horner: It gives us the motivation to keep working hard and continue the tradition for those who were part of the program before us.

Setting or hitting? Do you prefer one?

Horner: I don’t have a huge preference. Our team this year has a lot of players who can do lots of different things so it’s been fun switching up what I do based on our team’s needs.

What made you decide to commit to Wisconsin?

Horner: Anytime I have been to a Wisconsin game or on the campus it has felt like home. The environment and energy in the field house is one of a kind. Wisconsin’s current and past players’ success makes me excited for what my teammates and I could potentially accomplish. I want to play at the highest level possible and Wisconsin’s program and coaching staff can help me do that.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

Horner: My favorite pregame meal is grilled chicken and rice.

Do you have a favorite class in school?

Horner: My favorite class is Guitar because it is super fun to try something new.

Is there a place in the country or the world you’d like to visit but haven’t yet?

Horner: My dream vacation spot is Bora Bora because I love the beach and warm weather.