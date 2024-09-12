14-year-old boy charged after gun recovered in Glenbard East restroom

A 14-year-old Glenbard East High School student is facing multiple felony charges after a gun was recovered in a restroom at the high school just before classes were dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

The Glendale Heights boy appeared in a DuPage County courtroom today after being charged with unlawful use of a weapon at school and possession of a firearm by a minor. A judge ordered him to remain in custody until at least his next court date, Sept. 16.

The gun was found by a student who notified a security guard, and the 9 mm handgun was loaded, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin’s office,

East Principal Antoine Anderson notified parents of the incident via email late Tuesday. No injuries were reported, the email reported. There will be an increased police presence at the school for the remainder of the week as well.

Several officers responded to the school after the gun was discovered. The investigation leading to the student’s arrest was a collaboration between Lombard and Glendale Heights police, officials said.

Detectives were able to trace the gun to the boy’s home address. He was arrested at his home without incident. Due to his age, his identity is not being released.