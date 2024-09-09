Sept. 11 observances across DuPage County

Lombard residents and veterans including Tony Maroney take a moment during a 2023 ceremony to remember and pay tribute to those who lost their lives when the south tower of the World Trade Center fell in 2001. (I Pledge)

Communities across DuPage County will observe the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremonies.

Warrenville Sept. 11 Ceremony: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Warrenville Fire Department, 35472 Batavia Road. Featuring a flag raising by combined fire and police honor guard, rifle salute, bell-ringing ceremony, taps, and wreath laying. Speakers include Mayor David Brummel, Police Chief Sam Bonilla, VFW Commander Vince Morello, and Fire Chief Andrew Dina. Visit warrenville.il.us.

Lisle-Woodridge Sept. 11 Remembrance: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Lisle/Woodridge Fire Protection District, 1005 School St., Lisle. Ceremony featuring posting of the colors by Lisle-Woodridge Fire District Honor Guard, national anthem by Fire Medic II Christopher Doruff, commemoration by Deputy Chief Scott Gray, a moment of silence, and “Amazing Grace,” sung by retired Chief Brian Cunningham. Visit facebook.com/lwfiredist/.

Bartlett 9/11 Memorial Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 1, 234 N. Oak Ave. It includes remarks from members of the fire district and posting of the colors by the Honor Guard. Visit facebook.com/BartlettFire.

Villa Park Patriot Day Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 81, 1440 S. Ardmore Ave. Join the Villa Park Fire Department in paying tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and observe the 23rd anniversary of National Day of Service and Remembrance. Visit invillapark.com.

Elmhurst First Responders Memorial Dedication: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 2, 601 S. York St. Join the Elmhurst Fire Department in honoring the brave men and women lost in the line of duty before, during and since Sept. 11, 2001, at the dedication ceremony of the new First Responders Memorial, which features a sculpture by local sculptor Jason Peot with a piece of rail from the twin towers, given to the fire department. Visit elmhurstfiredepartment.org.

Lombard 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Public Safety Plaza, outside the village hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave. The village also hosts the “We Remember” blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the donor bus parked on the lower-level entrance near Von Maur at Yorktown Center, and 1:30 to 7 p.m. at First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St. To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/lL or email Carol Bauer at bauerc@villageoflombard.org. Visit villageoflombard.org/weremember.

Oak Brook 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Butler Government Center, 1200 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Visit facebook.com/VillageofOakBrook.

Wheaton Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Memorial Park, 225 N. Karlskoga Ave. Paying tribute to those lost in the terrorist attacks and the ensuing military conflicts, and honoring fire and police personnel. Visit wheaton.il.us.

Naperville 9/11 Memorial event: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial behind the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. Hosted by the city of Naperville and Naperville Responds for Veterans. Speaker include: Elizabeth McConkie, a high school senior representing Sycamore VFW Post 5768 and Auxiliary and VFW 19th District Illinois; and Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli; Police Chief Jason Arres; and Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis. Naperville Municipal Band will begin playing music at 5:45 p.m. In case of rain, it will be held in city council chambers. Visit napervilleresponds.org/events/.

Glendale Heights Patriot Day Ceremony: 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. A silent parade of emergency vehicles starts at approximately 7:15 p.m. at Reskin Elementary School, 1555 Ardmore Ave., and travels a short distance westbound on Fullerton Avenue to the village hall, 300 Civic Center Plaza. A brief remembrance ceremony will be held at the village hall. American flags will be placed on Fullerton Avenue along the Silent Parade route, and 2,977 American flags will be planted on Monday, Sept. 9, in front of the village hall in remembrance of the victims lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Visit glendaleheights.org.

