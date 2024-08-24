Lemont publishes limited edition zine for village’s 150th anniversary

A limited edition zine created by local authors and artists will be released to honor Lemont’s 150th anniversary at Stories of Lemont” A Zine Creation Journey from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Lemont Public Library, 50 Wend St. (Photo provided by Lemont Artists Guild)

A limited edition zine created by local authors and artists will be released to honor Lemont’s 150th anniversary at Stories of Lemont” A Zine Creation Journey from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Lemont Public Library, 50 Wend St.

The zine will be filled with short stories and accompanying art centered on Lemont. Meet the authors and artists, hear excerpts from the stories, see the art, hear how it was created and what inspired the contributors. Attendees can get a copy in exchange for a $5 donation.

Stories of Lemont was produced through a partnership between the village of Lemont, the Lemont Writers Guild and the Lemont Artists Guild. Registration for the event is available here.