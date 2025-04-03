April 03, 2025
Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Hannah Wulf, Wheaton North, softball, junior

By Joshua Welge
Name: Hannah Wulf

School: Wheaton North, junior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Wulf threw a two-hit shutout with two strikeouts in Wheaton North’s 1-0 win over Huntley. Wulf also shut out Xaverian 7-0.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

So you’re off to a great start this season. How are you feeling about it and what’s been the key to your success?

Wulf: With games just starting up, we’re off to a great start but there is still a long way to go. With winning a regional last year, the standard has been set pretty high. We are in a competitive conference with some great teams. The key for our success has been a very strong defense and timely hitting. If those things continue we will have a great year.

How big was that 1-0 win over Huntley?

Wulf: I think the win against Huntley proved to all of us that we have the ability to beat great teams. Huntley has always been a great program and I’m glad our coach seeks out really great competition outside of our conference. Playing a team like Huntley is really important to get our team prepared for conference play.

Was there anything you took from watching [former Wheaton North ace] Erin Metz and did she pass along any advice?

Wulf: Erin had an outstanding high school career and definitely was someone I learned from. Erin set a very high standard on the field and off the field. She worked hard when people were watching and even harder when they weren’t. She and I have very different pitching styles but I hope to continue the success that she started.

What do you think is your best pitch?

Wulf: All of my pitches can be effective in different situations. I work hardest on consistency and hitting my spots. I don’t throw too many types of pitches, but I have learned to change certain things up on certain pitches to get the results I want.

How did you become a pitcher?

Wulf: When I was 7, I was the first one to raise my hand when the coach asked who wanted to try and pitch. After that day I would walk around my house doing my motion and finally my parents put me into lessons with my pitching coach I have been with since.

Any softball superstitions?

Wulf: My mindset has always been “look good, play good.” I love to get ready and do my hair before playing. I am not a pitcher that throws a lot of pitches before a game or even between innings, so I usually throw three to five of each pitch before I start each game.

Any goals for the rest of the season?

Wulf: Winning conference is always one of our primary goals, and like last year we will once again have really strong competition, including last year’s state champs St. Charles North.

