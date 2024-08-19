Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo marks 50 years

Families and visitors were able to get up close and personal with the inhabitants of Cosley Zoo Saturday during its 50th anniversary celebration.

The event included a scavenger hunt, giveaways, treats and many other attractions.

Cosley Zoo Education Specialist Ashleigh Estes showed a Western hog-nosed snake during an “animal encounter” presentation talking about “everything that is so cool about them.”

The native species can be found in southern Illinois, she said.

“We will talk about how we can keep snakes safe and coexist with them,” she said.

Aug. 17 marked the exact date Cosley Zoo opened as Cosley Animal Farm 50 years ago, said Margie Wilhelmi, director of marketing.

“We just felt it was important to have a community celebration with our visitors … something a little special for families to come out and enjoy,” she said.

