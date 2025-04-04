April 03, 2025
Owen Sunderson’s grand slam rallies Hinsdale Central past Oswego East: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Hinsdale Central logo

Baseball

Hinsdale Central 10, Oswego East 8

Owen Sunderson had a go-ahead grand slam in Hinsdale Central’s five-run top of the seventh inning after Oswego East had scored six in the bottom of the sixth.

PJ Doppke also went deep for the Red Devils.

Nazareth 8, Riverside-Brookfield 0

Landon Thome went 3 for 4 with a leadoff homer to pace a 13-hit attack, and Mac McGarry (2-0) struck out 12 and allowed one hit over six innings for Nazareth (9-0). Andrew Kouris added three hits and Gavin Hartigan two.

Downers Grove North 12, IC Catholic Prep 5

Jack Romsey was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Sean Cabaj was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for the Trojans.

Downers Grove North 10, Mount Carmel 8

The Trojans (6-1) scored two runs in the top of the ninth for the extra-inning win. Brady Schallmoser was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, run scored and three RBIs and Russ Oros was 3 for 3 with three runs scored.

Chicago Jones 6, Westmont 4

Hank Barrett had two RBIs for Westmont (3-5-1).

Satellite 10, Wheaton Academy 0

The Warriors dropped to 3-6 on the season.

Greenup County 8, Montini 2

Julio Ayala was 2 for 2 with an RBI for Montini.

Softball

Nazareth 5, DePaul Prep 0

Winning pitcher Annabella Rychetsky struck out six and contributed two RBIs at the plate, and Kennedy Joe went 2 for 4 with a homer for Nazareth. Morgan Kwak was 2 for 4 with a stolen base, Emme Barnes doubled and drove in two runs and Reagan Drye was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Roadrunners.

