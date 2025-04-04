Trio of Sunday concerts to benefit Two Way Street Coffee House in Downers Grove

Ashley & Simpson will be among an array of artists kicking off a series of concert fundraisers at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6, to benefit Two Way Street Coffee House in Downers Grove. (Photo provided by Ashley & Simpson Publicity)

The Two Way Street Coffee House in Downers Grove will present a special matinee concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6.

Featured are The Sons of the Prairie, an ensemble that primarily performs classic country and western songs, and Wattle & Daub, a husband-and-wife duo of singer-songwriters. Ashley & Simpson will open the show and Midwest troubadour Mark Dvorak also will perform.

Since 2019, Jennifer Ashley and Joel Simpson have served as co-directors of the Two Way Street Coffee House at 1047 Curtiss St.

Now in its 55th season, Two Way Street has presented acoustic music in the intimate basement space at the First Congregational United Church of Christ and been host to weekly jam sessions, sing-alongs and barn dances.

“We’re really excited to launch the Heritage Series,” Simpson said. “Our goal is to help grow our community and create more opportunities for local performers.”

“Last July, Joel and I began working with Mark Dvorak on developing the concept,” Ashley said. “The response from performers willing to donate their time has been overwhelming. Over the years, the Two Way Street has touched a lot of lives. We’re thrilled to have the chance to give something back.”

There is no admission charge for the concerts, but free-will donations will be accepted. All proceeds go directly to support the Two Way Street Coffee House.

Learn about all the events on tap at www.twowaystreet.org.