Ricky Yenkin’s sharp outing leads Westmont past Plano: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Westmont 3, Plano 1

Winning pitcher Ricky Yenkin struck out six in five shutout innings, allowing two hits and four walks, for Westmont (4-5-1). At the plate, Jaxson Chinea was 2 for 4 with a run scored and a stolen base.

Glenbard West 5, IC Catholic Prep 2

Joey Lewison doubled in the go-ahead run and Beau Griman added a two-run double in the Hilltoppers’ sixth inning as they won the nonconference game in Glen Ellyn.

Merritt Island (Fla.) 13, Wheaton Academy 3

The Warriors (3-7) finished their spring trip with a loss to Merritt Island.

Softball

Lyons 4, Neuqua Valley 3

Lucy Lee struck out seven and scattered seven hits and three walks, and Maddy Pieroni was 2 for 3 with a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth for the Lions.

Lyons 5, Hinsdale South 4

Maddie McLane tripled and scored the eventual game-winning run on an Alice Bruckner groundout in the top of the seventh for the Lions. Bruckner was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. Winning patcher Caylee Wagner struck out nine.

Alex Kuhlman was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Hinsdale South.

St. Francis 8, Oregon 3

At Oregon, a four-run fourth inning helped the Spartans (4-2) win their first game back on Illinois soil. Lilly Konen had four RBIs on the day, while Maggie Stewart recorded three hits and two RBIs while also getting the win on the mound.