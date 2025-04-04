NIU recruit Aubriella Garza, Oswego ‘firing on all cylinders’ in rout of Downers Grove South

Oswego's Aubriella Garza (12) hits a two-run homer during the game on Thursday April 3, 2025, while traveling to take on Downers Grove South High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DOWNERS GROVE – Aubriella Garza is just going to keep playing her game.

The Oswego senior third baseman, an NIU recruit, holds just about every career hitting record her program has. Hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs, you name it.

How can she possibly get better?

Like a good hitter with an opposite-field approach, Garza took that question another way.

“I’m just going to continue to play my game, to have fun,” Garza said. “I think one of the biggest things for me is enjoying the game. The game is supposed to be fun.”

Garza, and Oswego, are having plenty of fun again this spring.

A year after a record-setting 29-win season, the Panthers are off and running.

Garza on Thursday slugged her third homer of the young season, a two-run shot. Sophomore Leah McKenzie added a three-run homer and Oswego stayed unbeaten with a 19-4, four-inning win at Downers Grove South.

Oswego last year won its first regional title since 1987, and kept going with the program’s first sectional championship. And then the Panthers took third in Class 4A.

Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony (20) pitches during the game on Thursday April 3, 2025, while traveling to take on Downers Grove South High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

With six starters back, and 10 seniors, Oswego looks like a team that can do it again.

“I’m feeling really good. I feel like this is a good year, that we’re going to have another good run,” Garza said. “I’m excited. This is a great way to go out.”

It is, though, still the first week of April. Garza and her teammates don’t want to get caught up in thoughts of a return to state, not yet at least.

“We talk about that a lot, just take it one game at a time. When we break out we say ‘One day,‘” Garza said. “We have to dial in at that moment at that time, take every play. We have 10 seniors. It’s one of those things that you need to enjoy the moment – it could be your last.”

Garza had a homer and a double in her three plate appearances Thursday, a game in which Oswego (7-0) scored four runs in the first, five in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth.

Every spot in the order reached base, with Rhiana Martinez, Garza, Rikka Ludvigson and McKenzie each contributing two of Oswego’s 14 hits. Winning pitcher Jaelynn Anthony struck out three in two shutout innings.

“We’re firing on all cylinders right now,” Oswego co-coach Annie Scaramuzzi said. “Looking strong on both sides of the ball. What makes our team so good is the momentum doesn’t end, one through 17.”

Oswego looks to have plenty of momentum out of a trip last week to Gulf Shores, Alabama, where the Panthers won all four games. They followed it up with an 11-0 win over West Aurora Monday."

“It’s a great group of girls,” Garza said. “I think we’ve all really clicked.”

Garza is a cornerstone to that group.

The fourth-year varsity player hit .376 with 47 hits, 10 homers and 40 RBIs as a junior. She hit the tying homer in the supersectional that sent Oswego to state, and was named third team All-State.

“She’s such a great kid, been a huge part of this program since she was a freshman. To see her shine like this is special,” Scaramuzzi said. “Everybody knows who Aubriella Garza is. I’m glad to see her have the start she is because she puts in the work. When the ball goes off her bat it’s not a surprise.”

Downers Grove South's Victoria Colorato (23) gets a hit during the game on Thursday April 3, 2025 at Downers Grove South High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Downers Grove South coach Jim Cushing, for one, wasn’t surprised at anything he saw from Oswego. The Panthers beat Cushing’s Mustangs 14-8 last year, with much of the same group.

It didn’t help the Mustangs (2-2) Thursday that they issued eight walks and hit three batters.

“They got a great lineup, their pitching is good,” Cushing said. “They went downstate last season and they have experience. We’re inexperienced.”

Indeed, a young group that will cut its teeth against a demanding schedule. Ella Kardatzke, Natalia Manganello and Victoria Colorato all had run-scoring hits Thursday for Downers Grove South.

“We have to out-hit teams,” Cushing said. “It will be tough. We play all the Lincoln-Ways, Marist, Andrew, we have a very very tough schedule. The girls just have to learn to get a little better every game, we have to build on that. It’s easy to be negative and say stuff, the positives are we can still swing the bats.”

