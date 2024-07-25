Brookfield Zoo Chicago to host ZooBrew Aug. 17

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will hold its annual 21-and-over beer-tasting event, ZooBrew, from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the zoo’s pavilions. (Image provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago/waranyu - stock.adobe.com)

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will hold its annual 21-and-over beer-tasting event, ZooBrew, from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the zoo’s pavilions. Sample more than 80 beers, ales, pilsners, IPAs, canned cocktails and seltzers while taking in wildlife and nature.

All-day admission and parking are included with tickets, which cost $65 for general admission from 1 to 5 p.m. For $100, guests can purchase a VIP experience, which gives them access to the pavilions at noon and the Discovery Center, where they can relax and meet some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors. Designated driver tickets are also available at $45 for general admission and $60 for the VIP experience.

This event is or adults aged 21 years and older only. Children will not be allowed. Tickets are limited. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit brookfieldzoo.org/zoobrew.