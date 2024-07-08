Taste of Westmont returns July 11-14 celebrating local and original talent

This year’s Taste of Westmont on July 11-14 will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Westmont Special Events nonprofit organization.

The annual festival features live music on two stages, two beer tents, an all-ages carnival, food, a craft show, commercial vendors, kids activities, and fun for the whole family. Admission is free.

Every year, on the final day, festival-goers come together to celebrate the blues and honor Muddy Waters, the “Godfather of the Blues,” who lived in Westmont from 1973 until he passed in 1983. Blues artists and fans of all ages come out to be part of this blues jam from 1 to 4 p.m.

Festival hours are: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday on Cass Avenue. Three blocks of Cass Avenue will be closed off from Burlington Avenue to Naperville Road. The entire event is just north of the downtown railroad tracks.

The craft and vendors show will be set up from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at 139 N. Cass, south of Norfolk Street.

The carnival will be located at North Cass Avenue and West Irving Street. Carnival specials are $25 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday; it will be $30 from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday or noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The main stage is located next to NEAT Kitchen + Bar at 246 N. Cass, and the south stage at 101 N. Cass is dedicated to original music and local artists

Main stage

On the opening day of the festival, Whoosh! will explore prog rock music and beyond at 5 p.m., followed by headliner Hi Infidelity bringing their high-energy arena rock sound from 7 to 9 p.m.

The main stage will open at 6 p.m. Friday with The Neighborhood, performing Americana rock and Outlaw Country. The “15 Minutes of Fame Spotlight” at 7:45 p.m. will feature Emma & The Dilemma. Headliner One of These Nights, an Eagles tribute band, will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the main stage will open with the country rock Brad Redlich Band from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by Night Moves, a Bob Seger tribute band, at 6:30 p.m. The “15 Minutes of Fame Spotlight” at 7:45 p.m. will be on Adam Kukielski. Echoes of Pompeii, the Pink Floyd tribute, will close out the night from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

On the final day of the fest, the Muddy Waters Blues Jam & Tribute will be taking over the main stage from 1 to 4 p.m. It will be followed by the Mike Wheeler Blues Band at 4 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., the “15 Minutes of Fame Spotlight” will be on Sydney Hamer.

The festival will close out with Hairbanger’s Ball, performing hair band classics from the 1980s, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday on the main stage.

Local and original music

Check out all of the local and original music on the south stage located at Cass and Irving, near the beer tent.

On Thursday, the music lineup will begin with the young Plainfield area musician Holden Garcia at 5 p.m., Patrick Spiroff at 5:30 p.m., Robin Rutkowski & Friends at 6 p.m., Kristina Rab & Friends at 6:30 p.m., Adam Kukielski at 7 p.m., Sonny & the Eggrolls at 7:30 p.m., and East Rising & Friends at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Erin23 will open the south stage at 4 p.m., followed by Josette Kasey at 4:30 p.m., Mister Rees & BCA at 5 p.m., Tomorrow’s Alliance at 5:30 p.m., Jacob Swearson at 6:30 p.m., and the Boa & the Constrictors at 7 p.m. Whiskey Hill — Westmont Legends will cap off the evening from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Westmont Public Library and the Westmont Park District will be offering fun activities from noon to 4 p.m.

The south stage will open with Uncle Jon’s Showcase at noon, followed by Uncle Jon’s Uke Circle at 12:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Lulu Fuller is returning again this year to the south stage to perform at 1 p.m., followed by Areysi’s New Old School at 1:30 p.m., Artistic Pursuit Dance Co. at 2 p.m., Jeff Spirek at 2:30 p.m., Jules Giampaolo at 3 p.m., Darryl at 3:30 p.m., Smashed Adams at 4 p.m., Mario Speedwagon at 4:45 p.m., Haley Grimm at 5:30 p.m., Emma & the Dilemma at 6 p.m., and Clark Carlos & Friends at 7 p.m. The Ray Boyd Band will take the stage from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Steve McIntyre will open the south stage at noon, followed by Patrick at 12:30 p.m., Connie Cipher at 1 p.m., Hinsdale Music Studio Showcase at 1:30 p.m., Primark at 2:30 p.m., Vision Street at 3 p.m., Tony Cruz & The Crossroads at 4 p.m. and the Molten Brass at 5 p.m.

Westmont’s Die Kellerknaben Polka Band will be returning on Sunday to wrap up the four-day festival, playing traditional polkas, waltzes, singalongs and more at 6 p.m.

For information on the festival, visit westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont. Volunteers are needed.

