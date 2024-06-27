A niece of a man killed by a Carol Stream police officer has been charged with threatening to blow up the department.

Dajanae T. Barnes, 22, of the 200 block of East St. Charles Road, Carol Stream, is charged with five felony counts of threatening a public official.

She was arrested Wednesday evening at a protest about the death of Isaac Goodlow III, 30, of Carol Stream. A police officer shot him to death in February inside Goodlow’s apartment.

A DuPage County prosecutor said in a petition to detain Barnes pretrial, that she said, “I’ll blow this building up, watch when I get out. So take me to jail for saying that too … ”

The charges allege that Barnes did not obey orders to get out of the street. The charges also alleged she threatened to shoot three police officers.

Barnes was also charged with obstruction of justice, resisting a peace officer, mob action and public demonstration/size of assembly, according to court records.

Goodlow was killed in his apartment in February by police investigating a domestic abuse complaint. Goodlow’s relatives say he was shot while sleeping, that police entered without authority, and that the officer who shot him should be charged with murder.

But on Tuesday, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said he did not have sufficient evidence to charge the police officer with a crime. But he also declined to say the shooting was justified.

The protest took place near a White Castle. According to the petition, police said people were interfering with traffic and were told to get out of the street.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240627/news/authorities-relative-of-man-killed-by-police-threatened-to-blow-up-station/