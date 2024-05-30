Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Drew Church, Montini, baseball, junior

Name: Drew Church

School: Montini, junior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Church went 6-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored in a win over Andrean and went 2-for-5 with a homer and a walk-off single and got the victory with an inning of relief in a regional win over Timothy Christian.

He was voted Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

That walk-off win in regionals, what happened on that hit and what kind of a thrill was it?

Church: Walking up to the plate, I was just looking for a fastball I could drive to a gap and that’s what he gave me so I took advantage of that and just put a good swing on it. The thrill was crazy. My teammates and I were all just happy that we were going to the next round to play Wheaton.

How do you feel about the season in general, both yours and the team? Besides winning regionals, any highlights stand out?

Church: The season in general was great. We compete at Montini and that’s what we did all season no matter who we were playing, we had a “no one is better than us” attitude. The Hinsdale Central game was a highlight for me. The energy was up for both teams, which made it fun for me and my teammates.

What made you decide to commit to Eastern Illinois?

Church: Before I even got out of the car, I felt right there. They checked everything in my box for a perfect fit. I grew up in a small town so I like the small-town feeling, which is what Eastern is. I connected with all of the coaches very well and it just felt like a perfect fit for me.

Do you have a favorite MLB team and/or player?

Church: My favorite MLB team is the Tigers. My dad grew up in Michigan so we have always liked them. My favorite player would definitely be Fernando Tatis Jr. I love the way he plays the game with swag and confidence.

Outside of baseball, do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Church: I don’t watch a ton of movies or shows but my favorite movie would be “The Sandlot.”

It being almost summer, is there a place in the country or the world you’d like to visit for a vacation that you’ve never been to?

Church: I would love to go to Bora Bora. It just looks like a fun place and seems like I can have a great time with my family.