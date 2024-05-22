Police: Portillo’s in Elmhurst still closed after early morning incident

The Portillo’s in Elmhurst remains closed Wednesday after police responded to a man inside the restaurant off Route 83, authorities said.

The man was last seen alone inside the building, according to an Elmhurst police department Facebook post at 6:30 a.m.

At 9 a.m., authorities said the situation had been resolved, and police activity had concluded. The Portillo’s restaurant remains closed for “crime scene processing,” according to the post.

The Elmhurst Crossing shopping center at St. Charles Road and Route 83 has been reopened.

