Lemont senior earns medal at journalism state finals

Lemont High School senior Tess O’Brien earned a third-place medal in Editorial Cartooning at the recent 2024 IHSA Journalism State Finals at Heartland Community College in Normal. (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Lemont High School senior Tess O’Brien earned a third-place medal in editorial cartooning at the 2024 IHSA Journalism State Finals on April 26 at Heartland Community College in Normal. Fellow senior Ella Murray also competed at state in the newspaper design category.

Lemont has advanced qualifiers to the IHSA Journalism State Finals in 15 consecutive years dating back to 2009, with the exception of 2020, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the school. The state finals includes contests in 18 newspaper- and yearbook-related categories.