Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Jane Rogers, Wheaton North, soccer, sophomore

Name: Jane Rogers

School: Wheaton North, sophomore

Sport: Soccer

Why she was selected: Rogers scored three goals and assisted on another in a win over West Chicago, scored a goal in a win over Wheaton Warrenville South and scored a goal in a win over Batavia.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How are you feeling about the start to the season?

Rogers: I am feeling great about the start to the season. We have had some huge wins that have boosted confidence within the team and made a name for us, but we’re not done yet. I think the losses we have had are fueling us. We know what we’re capable of and we’re working hard every day to achieve those goals.

Winning the Wheaton Cup last week, what did that mean?

Rogers: Winning the Wheaton Cup last week was huge for us. Last year, a lot was left on the table with a 0-0 tie and for us being able to come back this year and win that game in front of the whole community was a major boost.

Where do you get your goal scoring ability from?

Rogers: I think it’s partially competitiveness, which I would give credit to my brothers for, but also the teammates I have around me. This team this year is so good at feeding perfect balls at exactly the right time and I wouldn’t be able to score without them.

When did you start playing soccer? What got you into the sport and what do you love most about it?

Rogers: I have two older brothers that got me into soccer and sports in general. My mom coached their park district teams so I started going to the practices pretty much as soon as I was able to walk. What I love most about soccer is the creativity. There are so many ways to play and so many ways to win, which makes working well with your teammates so much more important.

Have you played any other sports?

Rogers: I did swim team for a while and I ran track in middle school and into my freshman year.

Is there an athlete at the next level that you look up to?

Rogers: Trinity Rodman. I like watching her play but I also just love her personality on and off the field.

Your team gets a big win. Where are you going for a celebratory meal and what are you ordering?

Rogers: I’m heading to Portillo’s and getting a cheeseburger and a chocolate shake.

What’s the last movie you saw at a movie theater?

Rogers: “Arthur the King.”

What’s the last book you read?

Rogers: “The American Pageant,” my U.S. History textbook.