April 18, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsChicago BearsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Erin Metz, Wheaton North, softball, senior

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North senior Erin Metz

Wheaton North senior Erin Metz

Name: Erin Metz

School: Wheaton North, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Metz hit two home runs, including a walk-off homer, to rally Wheaton North past Oak Park-River Forest and hit a three-run homer in a win over West Aurora.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

So you had some big homers last week. How does the feeling of hitting a game-winning homer compare to a game-ending strikeout?

Metz: I feel like pitching strikeouts are a lot more common than hitting walk-offs and it was just an amazing feeling being able to come out on top in such a nerve-wracking situation.

You also just tied the school wins record as a pitcher. What does that achievement mean to you?

Metz: Tying the school record felt amazing because our team has come such a long way from my freshman year and tying the school record and potentially beating it shows how hard we have worked as a team.

Have you ever played any other sports?

Metz: Yes, I’ve done basketball, horse back riding, skiing and motorcycling.

What is the toughest pitcher, or hitter, that you’ve ever faced?

Metz: The toughest pitcher I’ve ever faced was [former St. Charles East star] Katie Arrambide. I feel like as a freshman I had a very difficult time even making contact. The toughest hitter I’ve ever faced was [former St. Charles North star] Leigh Vande Hei. Anything you pitched her, she was able to get a bat on and it was almost impossible to ever strike her out.

Your team gets a big win. What restaurant are you going to and what are you ordering?

Metz: When we get a big win we go to Los Burritos and I get a steak burrito with a Diet Coke.

What’s the last book you read?

Metz: The last book I’ve read is my anatomy and physiology book.

What do you plan to study at Valparaiso?

Metz: I plan to study nursing at Valpo and hope to work in the ER after I graduate.

PremiumSoftballWheaton North Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.