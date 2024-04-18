Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Erin Metz, Wheaton North, softball, senior

Name: Erin Metz

School: Wheaton North, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Metz hit two home runs, including a walk-off homer, to rally Wheaton North past Oak Park-River Forest and hit a three-run homer in a win over West Aurora.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

So you had some big homers last week. How does the feeling of hitting a game-winning homer compare to a game-ending strikeout?

Metz: I feel like pitching strikeouts are a lot more common than hitting walk-offs and it was just an amazing feeling being able to come out on top in such a nerve-wracking situation.

You also just tied the school wins record as a pitcher. What does that achievement mean to you?

Metz: Tying the school record felt amazing because our team has come such a long way from my freshman year and tying the school record and potentially beating it shows how hard we have worked as a team.

Have you ever played any other sports?

Metz: Yes, I’ve done basketball, horse back riding, skiing and motorcycling.

What is the toughest pitcher, or hitter, that you’ve ever faced?

Metz: The toughest pitcher I’ve ever faced was [former St. Charles East star] Katie Arrambide. I feel like as a freshman I had a very difficult time even making contact. The toughest hitter I’ve ever faced was [former St. Charles North star] Leigh Vande Hei. Anything you pitched her, she was able to get a bat on and it was almost impossible to ever strike her out.

Your team gets a big win. What restaurant are you going to and what are you ordering?

Metz: When we get a big win we go to Los Burritos and I get a steak burrito with a Diet Coke.

What’s the last book you read?

Metz: The last book I’ve read is my anatomy and physiology book.

What do you plan to study at Valparaiso?

Metz: I plan to study nursing at Valpo and hope to work in the ER after I graduate.