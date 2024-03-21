Woman charged with murdering brother in DuPage County

A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her brother Monday night near Willowbrook.

Jamilah M. Mahan, 23, of the 16W600 block of Mockingbird Lane, unincorporated Willowbrook, also is charged with aggravated domestic battery.

DuPage County sheriff’s deputies discovered Jihad Mahan, 23, unresponsive in the front yard of a residence around 8:23 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Hinsdale Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, DuPage County Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Lindt filed a petition to detain Mahan pretrial. A detention hearing will take place Thursday morning.

In the petition, Lindt wrote that in the background of a 911 call, a woman was heard saying, “Die for what you did to me.”

They found the defendant on top of her mother, holding a knife. The mother was unconscious. She had been strangled, according to the charges. An officer heard Mahan say, “I have to kill her or she is going to kill me,” according to the petition.

The petition states that Mahan and her mother had been to a hospital earlier in the day for Mahan to deal with a mental health issue. After they came home, Mahan got a Glock 42 .380-caliber handgun out of her brother’s bedroom. She shot him in the back, then went downstairs. Her mother managed to take away the gun and go outside.

Mahan told investigators she didn’t trust her mother and brother, that they had cheated her out of an inheritance, and that she believed her mother would kill her because she had shot her brother, according to the petition.

Mahan was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in 2022, accused of cutting her mother. The charges were dropped when the mother did not testify.

The mother received an order of protection in 2022 for herself and her son, in which she stated her daughter had mental health problems. She later withdrew the request.

In 2021, the mother had Mahan involuntarily committed to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and petitioned for guardianship.

According to a sheriff’s report attached to the guardianship petition, the mother called authorities for a mental-health evaluation of Mahan. Among other behaviors that worried her, Mahan had taken a baby out of a stranger’s arms and said it was hers. The mother later reported to the court that Mahan had bipolar disorder, according to court records.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240319/crime/one-dead-one-in-custody-after-domestic-related-shooting-in-dupage-county/