No injuries in fire that left Villa Park home uninhabitable

No injuries were reported from a Wednesday evening house fire in Villa Park that left the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called about 7 p.m. to the two-story, single-family house on the 1300 block of S. Oakland Avenue.

A fire was showing from the rear of the home and had spread to bedrooms on the first and second floors, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. No damage estimate was provided.

Residents were able to escape safely before firefighters arrived. They were able to find lodging with relatives, fire officials said.