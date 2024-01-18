A man’s body was found Thursday morning inside the Metra depot at the Lisle train station.

A customer noticed the body near an elevator and notified a ticket agent, who called police, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko said the man appeared to be in his 60s. He also said there is no danger to the community.

The case is being investigated by Metra’s police department. Gillis said information about the man’s identity is not yet being released.

The station, which is open 24 hours a day, is on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line. Train service was not disrupted, Gillis said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240118/news/body-found-in-lisle-metra-station/