‘Larger than life’: Illinois GOP icon James ‘Pate’ Philip Jr. has died

Former state Senate President James Peyton “Pate” Philip Jr. was a powerful suburban Republican at a time when that really meant something in Illinois.

Philip led the Senate from 1993 to 2003 -- the longest-serving Republican in that post. He was the last Republican to hold the job, retiring from elected service as Democrats took power in Springfield at the onset of a blue wave that hasn’t yet receded.

Philip, 93, died Tuesday at his Wood Dale home. His wife, Nancy, reportedly was by his side.

Former state Sen. Christine Radogno of Lemont described Philip as “a larger-than-life figure.”

“He was sometimes gruff and rough, but I really do believe he had a good heart,” said Radogno, who served in the Senate for 20 years, including as GOP leader.

Former state representative and current DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy, an Elmhurst Democrat, recalled thinking Philip was “the greatest Republican political mind in DuPage County” when she was coming up in politics.

An Elmhurst native, Philip was a U.S. Marine who served in the early 1950s. After his military service, he attended Kansas State University and worked as a district sales manager for Pepperidge Farm Bakeries.

Philip drew controversy in 1993 when he suggested then-state Attorney General Roland Burris did not prosecute U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun after allegations of Medicaid fraud arose because they’re both Black.

The following year, Philip again created racial tensions when he told the Daily Herald’s editorial board that some minorities in the Department of Children and Family Services “don’t have the same work ethics that we have.”

A fierce advocate for DuPage County, Philip often targeted Chicago and its multicultural population. He once compared sending tax dollars to Chicago schools to pouring money down a “rat hole.”

When then-Gov. Jim Edgar proposed raising the income tax to better fund public schools and reduce reliance on property taxes, Philip blocked the measure because he felt the deal wasn’t good for the suburbs.

Philip’s influence stretched beyond traditional politics.

In the 1980s, when Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf was considering building a new stadium for the team in Addison, Philip was among the DuPage County leaders opposing the plan -- and eventually Reinsdorf scrapped it.

Current state Senate GOP Leader John Curran praised Philip for a lifetime dedicated to serving others.

“His leadership will be missed, but his impact in our community and our state will be felt for many years to come,” said Curran, of Downers Grove. “Our caucus is mourning this great loss and sending prayers to his family and the many people who loved him.”

In 2005, the 501-acre Tri-County State Park on Stearns Road in Bartlett was renamed James “Pate” Philip State Park in his honor.

In addition to his wife, Philip’s survivors include: stepsons Randy Ramey, a former state representative, and Kevin Ramey; daughter Cindi Wallace; son Jase Philip; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

At Philip’s request, no memorial service will be held and burial will be private.

Donations may be sent to: Shriners Hospitals for Children-Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL, 60707-3392, with envelopes marked to the attention of Development Director Daniel K. Winter and in Philip’s memory.

• Daily Herald staff writer Alice Fabbre contributed to this report.

