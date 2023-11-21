Two children stabbed in Lisle

Two children were stabbed Friday afternoon in Lisle.

Lisle police say they were called at 5:25 p.m. to the 1900 block of Matson Lane by the children’s father.

He said that his two children, ages 4 and 1, were covered in blood and that a person he knew was in the house and armed with a knife.

Officers took a woman into custody. No charges have been filed.

The children were hospitalized; their condition is stable, police said.

Police continue to investigate the case and are working with the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Chief Kevin Licko said there is no threat to the community.

Licko would not say if the suspect is related to the children but confirmed she is not their mother.

