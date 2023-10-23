A glance at the proposed Downers Grove video gambling ordinance

Video gambling could be coming to Downers Grove depending on how the Downers Grove Village Council votes at its Oct. 24 meeting.

If approved, the proposed ordinance would permit the operation of video gambling devices in restaurants that hold liquor licenses that allow on-premise consumption, located in areas outside downtown Downers Grove.

An initial estimate of annual video gambling revenues ranges from $230,000 to $265,000. This estimate is dependent primarily upon the number of licenses granted and the volume of terminal usage, according to a village report.

The proposal has been discussed at the Oct. 3 and Oct. 17 village council meetings. Additionally, the issue has been somewhat contentious as opponents of video gambling have indicated the addition of electronic slot machines would damage the character of the community and are not worth the additional revenue they would generate.

Westmont, Darien, Lombard, Villa Park and Woodridge are among the DuPage County communities that allow video gambling.

Here’s a glance at the proposed ordinance: