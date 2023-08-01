Carol Stream man charged with aggravated DUI following high-speed chase with police

Bond has been set at $2 million for a Carol Stream man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a crash while under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

Alvin Thompson Jr. 43, of the 700 block of North Gary Avenue, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of unlawful use of as weapon by felon, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including resisting arrest, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 7:28 p.m. July 30,, Carol Stream police responded to a call of a man threatening a person with a gun. The caller said the man fled in a Mercedes C300. Police located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Mercedes, allegedly driven by Thompson.

Instead of pulling over, Thompson allegedly fled from police on West Elk Trail, drove through a parking lot and back onto Elk Trail. He allegedly continued fleeing from police at speeds in excess of 75 mph and drove through a red light at West Elk Trail and Gary Avenue, colliding with a vehicle occupied by a man and woman traveling south on Gary Avenue, according to the release.

Thompson allegedly jumped out of his car and fled on foot. Police ran after Thompson and took him into custody. A 27-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle which was struck, was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries, according to the release.

Police allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from Thompson’s vehicle. Police allegedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Thompson’s breath and observed his eyes were glassy, according to the release.

“The allegations that Mr. Thompson fled police at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood while under the influence of alcohol and armed with a loaded gun he was not legally authorized to possess, are extremely aggravating,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Unfortunately, as a result of Mr. Thompson’s alleged actions, an innocent motorist minding her own business was seriously injured. I have said this quite often over the past few months, but it bears repeating, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Not doing so will only make matters worse.”

Thompson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30 for arraignment.