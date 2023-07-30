St. Mary of Gostyn 5K, 1-mile races set for Aug. 26

Registration is open for St. Mary of Gostyn parish’s annual 5k- and 1-mile races on Aug. 26. Both events are open to all ages. There is also a 5K non-competitive (no timing) walk available.

All events begin and end on the streets around the St. Mary of Gostyn parish campus. Check-in and packet pick up begins the morning of the race at 7 a.m. in the St. Mary’s parking lot, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. followed by the 1-mile race at 9:15 a.m.

There will be award medals for several age groups for the 5K-race and 1-mile race. There are no awards for the non-competitive 5K walk.

The fee is $35 for adults for the 5K race and 5K walk. Students 14 and under are $20 for either the 5K or the 1-mile run, but can only choose one race in which to participate.

All participants get a race shirt if registered by Aug. 17.

For information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/DownersGrove/SMG5K1MileRace.