Glen Ellyn Park District offers extensive May lineup of activities

With the summer season just around the corner, the Glen Ellyn Park District has announced a jam-packed lineup of events in May.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Kids on the Course - 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 at Holes & Knolls, 845 Pershing Ave. Children can swing over to Holes & Knolls for a night out with their friends. Participate in challenges and compete to win prizes, then have pizza and a soft drink. Adults must accompany children for check-in and check-out. This event is for children ages 6 to 12. The fee is $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Tails and Tales - 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 15 at Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Visit with therapy dogs from Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy. Children will listen to a dog-themed story, learn about dog safety, play games and more. Adults can enjoy the stress-relieving, wellness-boosting benefits of spending time with therapy dogs. This event is for children aged 2 years and up, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only with a $7 fee for each child. Visit gepark.org/register.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Kids’ Night Out - 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Children can enjoy a night out with friends while participating in games, sports, arts and crafts under the supervision of the Ackerman SFC team. Adults must accompany their children for check-in and checkout. This event is for children aged 5 to 12 years. Registration is $30 for residents and $35 for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Trees for Glen Ellyn - 9 a.m. to noon May 18 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Join the park district’s forestry team in planting and caring for trees in our parks. Learn the correct way to plant a tree and take an active role in growing Glen Ellyn’s tree canopy. Make a positive impact on the environment for generations to come. This free event is open to ages 8 and older, but children aged 14 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at gepark.org/register.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Be Kind to Your Mind Fundraiser - 1 to 3 p.m. May 18 at the Civic Center, 535 Duane St. Get your dance on for a good cause! Join Ackerman SFC staff at the inaugural Be Kind to Your Mind dance/fitness fundraiser. This lively, two-hour gathering benefits Glen Ellyn Youth and Family Counseling Services. Get ready to break a sweat and enjoy some giveaways and snacks. The event is open to ages 5 and older. The fee is $30 for residents and $35 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Bike Rodeo - 1 to 3 p.m. May 18 at Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. The Glen Ellyn Park District invites children to learn about bicycle safety and rules of the road through fun drills and activities at various stations. Please note that participants must bring their own bikes and helmets. This event is for children aged 5 to 12 years, accompanied by an adult. Although the event is free, registration is required for participating children at gepark.org/register.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Blood and Food Drive - 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 23 at Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Make a difference by taking part in the Glen Ellyn Park District’s blood and food drive. Donate nonperishable food items and toiletries to help fill the shelves at Glen House Food Pantry. Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are welcome. Visit gepark.org/drives to schedule an appointment.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Tween Golf - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Holes & Knolls, 845 Pershing Avenue: Children between the ages of 9 and 12 years can experience an awesome night on the course with friends. At Tween Golf, they will play unlimited mini golf, have a chance at winning prizes and enjoy a pizza dinner with chips and soft drinks. Adults must accompany their kids for check-in and checkout. The fee is $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents.