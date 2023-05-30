District 99 to offer career open house

Community High School District 99 will present a Career Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14, at Downers Grove South High School. The district is now hiring guest (substitute) teachers, paraprofessionals and job coaches to start in August, according to a news release.

At the open house, representatives will be available to answer questions and guide attendees through the application and certification process. A guest teacher will give a presentation at 11 a.m. followed by a paraprofessional at noon, who will share what it’s like to work at the high schools. District staff also will conduct school building tours.

“These positions are critical ones for us to deliver outstanding care and education to our students, and we encourage anyone who might be interested to come out and learn more,” Superintendent Hank Thiele stated in the release. “Our competitive pay and benefits demonstrate our strong commitment to hiring and retaining high-quality staff members.”

Pay for guest teachers starts at $180 per day. Guest teachers need a college degree in order to receive a license from the state, and must be able to work from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when school is in session. Guest teachers select which days they are available to work.

Paraprofessionals start at $20 per hour, and job coaches start at $22 per hour and receive other benefits, including eligibility for health and retirement benefits. Paraprofessionals must have the ability to work from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when school is in session. Job coaches work eight-hour days, and are scheduled to work from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All positions receive paid professional learning and opportunity for advancement.

Visit www.csd99.org/careers for details and to register for the Career Open House held at 1436 Norfolk St. in Downers Grove.