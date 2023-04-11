District 99′s retiring technology director receives national awards

Rod Russeau, director of technology and information services at Community High School District 99, received two national awards from the Consortium for School Networking at its national conference last month. He will retire from the district in June, a news release stated.

Russeau, who has led technology at District 99 since 1996 and worked in technology since 1977, received the organization’s “Impact 30″ award, which identifies EdTech leaders who are making significant impact in their school districts, and who also are seen as the influencers for the next 30 years. He also received CoSN’s 2023 “Volunteer of the Year Award,” which recognizes his achievements to provide exemplary support and leadership to the organization.

At the awards ceremony, CoSN Chairperson Diane Doersch said Russeau “gives his time and expertise to our community,” especially when addressing K-12 cybersecurity, she noted in the release.

“We are proud that Rod has received these prestigious national awards, and it comes as no surprise to us,” District 99 Superintendent Hank Thiele said in the release. “Technology is integral to everything we do to educate our students, and Rod has been a tremendous leader who has made a lasting, positive impact on District 99.”

Because of Russeau’s leadership, District 99 last summer was the first district in Illinois to receive CoSN’s Trusted Learning Environment Seal, a national distinction for demonstrating a commitment to protecting student data through rigorous policies and practices.

CoSN is a professional association for school system technology leaders, and represents over 13 million students in school districts nationwide.