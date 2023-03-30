Letter: Downers Grove Advocates endorse candidates in village council, school board races

The Downers Grove Community Advocates are pleased to announce their endorsements for the consolidated election on April 4.

The candidate endorsed for Downers Grove mayor is Marshall J. Schmitt.

The candidates endorsed for Downers Grove Village Council are Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt and Tammy Sarver.

The candidates endorsed for the Community High School District 99 School Board are Kara Casten, Don Renner and Ken Dawson.

The April 4 election is critical. The past few years have been very challenging for us all. Now more than ever, we need candidates who support our entire community. These strong candidates will work for everyone in our village and our schools. They are imperative for our community’s success. These impressive candidates will support, protect and lead our schools, library and village.

Our endorsed candidates are professionals and dedicated community members with a long history of public service who will put us back on track toward a peaceful, respectful and constructive community where we all can thrive and prosper. Please vote for these fine people.

Founded 20 years ago, the Advocate members have decades in local community service on the library board, school boards and many other civic groups. They bring that experience to endorse the best candidates for our community.

Downers Grove Community Advocates