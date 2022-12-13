December 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Downers Grove siblings embrace acting bug

By Shaw Local News Network
Maria (Cassidy Hamilton, kneeling) holds the hands of Gretl (Ava Doty of Downers Grove). Behind Maria is Brigitta (Aubrey Doty of Downers Grove).

Liesl (Tatum Langley of Elmhurst, kneeling) holds the hands of Gretl (Ava Doty, 6, of Downers Grove). Standing behind Liesl is Brigitta (Aubrey Doty, 10, of Downers Grove, second from left). "The Sound of Music" is presented by the award-winning Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre. (Photo provided by Scott Michaels )

DOWNERS GROVE – Two Downers Grove sisters, Aubrey and Ava Doty, are part of the von Trapp family in a professional production of “The Sound of Music,” playing through Dec. 18, at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw, Indiana.

Their mother, Erin (Harrington) Doty, appeared on the same stage in a holiday show 20 years ago. Aubrey, 10, portrays Brigitta, and Ava, 6, is Gretl in the production directed and choreographed by Scott Michaels.

Maria (Cassidy Hamilton of New York, center) holds Gretl (Ava Doty of Downers Grove) in "The Sound of Music" production.

Singing "My Favorite Things," Maria (Cassidy Hamilton of New York City, center) holds Gretl (Ava Doty of Downers Grove). (Photo provided by Scott Michaels)

For an acting role closer to home, Aubrey recently was nominated for a regional theater award through BroadwayWorld Chicago for best supporting performer in a musical. This past summer, she portrayed Baby June in a production of “Gypsy” presented by Theatre of Western Springs.

For more on Wagon Wheel, visit www.wagonwheelcenter.org/events/soundofmusic.

