Muriel Anderson to be joined in Downers Grove by ‘Weird Al’ guitarist

DOWNERS GROVE – Guitarist/harp-guitarist Muriel Anderson will star in a multimedia concert when she returns to her hometown of Downers Grove on Nov. 26 for an evening featuring world-class acoustic music, stories and a special guest, the Grammy-winning Jim “Kimo” West. Known for his Hawaiian slack key guitar, he is the longtime guitarist of “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Joining Muriel Anderson in concert will be the Grammy-winning Jim "Kimo" West, longtime guitarist for "Weird Al" Yankovic. West is depicted in the current biopic by Yankovic. (Photo provided by Dusty Foster)

The show will be presented both in person and via livestream at 8 p.m. Nov. 26 in the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1047 Curtiss St. in Downers Grove.

The first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, Anderson embraces music from all over the world, moving seamlessly between folk, classical, bluegrass and international.

The concert celebrates the release of a book and double-CD project titled “The Optimism Collection.” It features a wide selection of photo art by Bryan Allen, whose video imagery provides the visual backdrop for her live concerts.

Her hometown concert, in its 31st year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, will feature music from the collection – all in the optimism vein, Anderson said in a phone interview.

“I’m looking forward to playing with our special guest,” she said. “It’s a perfect time to have Hawaiian music; and how [do you] listen and not just feel good? … I’m just so happy to share him with my hometown crowd.”

She said slack key guitar has a fascinating history.

“When guitars were first brought over to the islands, there were no instructional books with them,” she said. “[Players] tuned them down until they made a pretty chord. Each family – and village – came up with a different tuning. It’s kind of created a whole different way to approach music. It’s all very beautiful and makes you smile.”

West is regarded as one of the world’s foremost “ki ho’alu” or Hawaiian slack key guitar artists, and his music has garnered over 75 million spins on streaming services. He is a 2021 Grammy winner for his CD “More Guitar Stories,” and a 2019 Grammy nominee for “Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island.”

For the concert, Anderson and West will perform individually, and will team up for duets, as well as some spontaneous jamming, she said.

Continuing the island vibe, she will play her own composition, “Hawaiian Lullaby.” Anderson said she will perform that evening on her favorite harp-guitar, which has 20 strings, adding she doesn’t always bring it on tour.

“And I’ll throw in a couple sailing tunes, as well,” she said, noting she’s working on several new ones inspired by her 2020 sailing adventure with Allen.

The two previously collaborated on the “Acoustic Chef,” a CD of music from around the world with a cookbook of recipes and stories to go with each tune.

“Wouldn‘t it be nice to put out a collection of just optimistic photo art,” Anderson recalls as the inspiration for the latest project. “That’s what drew me to Bryan in the first place, [his] art saying the same thing as my music.”

The book is interspersed with inspiring quotations on optimism collected by Allen.

“I’m glad to be working with the staff with the Congregational Church,” Anderson said of the concert venue, which is home to the Two Way Street Coffee House. “That was the first place I ever played professionally. We made $20 for the three of us. We were so proud to be paid to make music. It’s coming back to my roots.”

As in previous years, audience members have a chance to win a new guitar.

“Tobias Music donated a Walden guitar to give away during the show,” she said. “We’ll give away a Trader Joe’s gift basket and some other things.”

Hot apple cider will be served everyone who attends in person.

People can find tickets on her website at murielanderson.com/dg or pick up tickets at Anderson’s Bookshop or Tobias Music in Downers Grove. They cost $28 for the in-person show, and $18 for the livestream. Check out all her projects at murielanderson.com/now.

People can pick up “The Optimism Collection” at the concert, or pre-order online.

Among Anderson’s many accolades, her CD “Nightlight Daylight” was chosen as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine, and her “Heartstrings” recording accompanied the astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery. Her facility across genres of acoustic music has long been admired by guitarists around the world, most notably Chet Atkins and Les Paul.

As always, a portion of the concert proceeds go to Anderson’s Music for Life Alliance, helping to bring music education to young people who may not otherwise have the opportunity.