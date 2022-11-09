District 58 referendum appears headed for victory

Downers Grove Grade School District 58′s referendum question appears headed for victory.

The referendum is leading by approximately a 2-1 margin with 15,873 “Yes” votes and 7,592 “No” votes, according to unofficial totals.

The referendum asked voters to allow the district to issue $179 million in bonds to improve district facilities by actions such as replacing roofing and adding secure entrance vestibules.

If the referendum is approved, the district would be able to replace plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems; update classrooms, science labs and libraries; and improve energy efficiency and increase accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Additionally, the funds would allow the district to expand Herrick and O’Neill middle schools to accommodate sixth grade students. This transition would not only benefit sixth graders, it would reduce overcrowding in District 58 elementary schools, according to the district.

District 58′s current tax rate – the lowest among large DuPage County school districts as defined by the Illinois State Board of Education – is $1.98 per $100 equalized assessed valuation. If the referendum passes, the tax rate will increase 0.25 to $2.23 and will remain the lowest rate compared with peer districts, according to a District 58 webpage. The estimated annual tax impact of the $179 million in capital improvements is $253 for a $300,000 home, according to the district.